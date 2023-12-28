Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.68

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $12.68. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 94,800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $311.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

