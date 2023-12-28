Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 2,641 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.74. The company had a trading volume of 498,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,202. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

