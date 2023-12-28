Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of Tompkins Financial worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMP stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.63. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $79.48.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

TMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

