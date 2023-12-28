Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 207,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11,419.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 1,071,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

