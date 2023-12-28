Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

MET traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

