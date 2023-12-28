Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 464,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,123. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

