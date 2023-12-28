Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cardinal Health Call Options (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 1,952 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAH traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $100.40. 757,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,763. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.