Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.36 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $164.57 million and $30.36 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.47 or 0.05543382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00093348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,745,007 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.