Streakk Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,589.99 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Streakk has a market cap of $359,607.77 and $73,589.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0371967 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $49,899.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

