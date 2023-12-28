TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 16,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 115,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

TDCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.17.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TDCX by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $10,771,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TDCX by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 118,791 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

