Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 1,357.1% in December

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 71.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

