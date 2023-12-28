Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.57

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.57 and traded as high as $49.25. Textainer Group shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 347,336 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

