Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $38.05 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $995.23 million and approximately $38.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001446 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 986,213,122 coins and its circulating supply is 965,238,767 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

