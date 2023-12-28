The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Decreased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $300.34. 341,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,442. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $334.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.80.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

