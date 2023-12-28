Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.88

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.88 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 50.40 ($0.64). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 201,527 shares.

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £36.70 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.86.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.