Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $48.62 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and approximately $48.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.49 or 1.00022643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010478 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00199687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,233,238 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

