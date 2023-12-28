Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.21. 49,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 52,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

TRML has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The company has a market cap of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,449.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,650 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,449.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

