Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.83

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.83 and traded as high as $37.00. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 1,557 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 136.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 28.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

