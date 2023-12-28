Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.40

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.40 and traded as high as $15.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 223,080 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 84,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 95.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.