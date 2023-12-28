Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 8,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

