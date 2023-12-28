TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,786 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 124,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,043. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. TheStreet cut shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

