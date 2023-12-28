Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.82). 138,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,087,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.90 ($0.81).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,605.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.13.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

