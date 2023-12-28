Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 10,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

