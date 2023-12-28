Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading Up 18.6%

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Troilus Gold Trading Up 18.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Troilus Gold Company Profile
Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.
