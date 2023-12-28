Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $5.81. Unisys shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 426,567 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.67 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a positive return on equity of 271.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Unisys by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

