United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 4.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.18. 15,448,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 20,608,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 80.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

