VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.05. 24,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 18,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,264,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

