Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.16. 1,003,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.48 and its 200 day moving average is $285.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

