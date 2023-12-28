Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Cut by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $251.31. 153,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,851. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average of $240.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

