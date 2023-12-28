Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.70

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 532279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth $76,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

