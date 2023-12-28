Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.70

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 532279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
