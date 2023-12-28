Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,362. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

