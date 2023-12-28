Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.83

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.83 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 69.10 ($0.88). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 148,043 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.79.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Transactions at Vertu Motors

About Vertu Motors

In other news, insider David Crane acquired 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,867.20 ($11,267.09). Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

