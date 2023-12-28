VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,769. The stock has a market cap of $570.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $65.78.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

