Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 981,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vivos Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of RDGL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 637,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,086. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Vivos Company Profile
