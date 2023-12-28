Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $209.23 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $7.70 or 0.00018047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.49 or 1.00022643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010478 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00199687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.41642178 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $34,962,749.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

