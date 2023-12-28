Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock worth $542,170,741. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.71. 2,794,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

