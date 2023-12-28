West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 1.3% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $86.76. Approximately 100,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,134% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.