West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 1.3% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $86.76. Approximately 100,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,134% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

