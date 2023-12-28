WhiteCoin Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $46.30 million and $62,981.04 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00181311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00018235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009264 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 73,179.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002329 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

