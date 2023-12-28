ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $765,498.21 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00074749 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00049757 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025800 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
