550 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 121,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,950. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

