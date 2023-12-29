6,056 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $184,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,248,000 after buying an additional 646,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,761. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

