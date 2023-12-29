6,324 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 703,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.