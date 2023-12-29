ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $671,883.55 and approximately $152.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.56 or 1.00078086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012375 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010966 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00200806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000717 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $15.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

