Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 249,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 626,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

