Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,635. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

