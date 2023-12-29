American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.01 and last traded at $95.01. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,900% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.
American Biltrite Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.24.
American Biltrite Company Profile
American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.
