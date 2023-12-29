Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Andersons Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.54. 162,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. Andersons’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,987. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

