ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.