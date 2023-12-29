Anyswap (ANY) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00009458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $74.05 million and approximately $208.71 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.07825176 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $867.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

