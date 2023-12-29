Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $303,049.66 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00094929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

